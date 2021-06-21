Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 21, 2021

City

• Michael A. Clardy, 28, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged June 18 with petit larceny and was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Thomas R. Harvey, 31, 12 Arch St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged June 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Austin W. Rotach, 26, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was picked up June 18 on a bench warrant.

• Tiffany A. Skarr, 31, 4 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, was charged June 18 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Chad M. Henderson, 41, 11930 Johnnycake Hill Road, Victory, was charged June 18 with failing to report sex offender change of address.

• Michael J. Sheppard, 28, 226 Henderson Lane, Brutus, was charged June 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Dean R. McNabb, 72, Skaneateles, was charged June 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.