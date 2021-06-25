 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 25, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 25, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Nicholas J. Blondell, 26, 2056 Layton Street Road, Lyons, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Flor R. Colon, 53, 44 Wallace Ave., 1, Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Timothy M. Cutler, 37, 31 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a sentence violation June 22.

• Courtney F. Donovan, 24, 9 John St., Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Jabari A. Penda, 28, 649 Maiden Lane, Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree strangulation, criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

• Karen A. Gordon, 53, transient, Auburn, was charged June 22 with petit larceny.

• Gretchen Palmer, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 22.

• Nora J. Steele-Myers, 22, 145 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 23.

• Riley F. Milton III, 36, 19 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged June 25 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, 9 Fort St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 24.

County

• Fred R. Williams, 34, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged June 22 with third-degree robbery.

• Jordan C. Smith, 22, 16 Pendleton St., Cortland, was charged June 22 with first-degree rape.

• Kaylee A. Alvarado, 24, 71 Owasco St., Upper, Auburn, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Curtis J. Schmidt, 23, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Jayden L. Henry, 19, Cortland, was charged June 21 with petit larceny.

• Daniel P. Sampson, 36, Groton, was charged June 22 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Ryan W. Franz 35, Camillus, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%.

• Jessica L. Phillips, 39, Elbridge, was charged June 23 with third-degree bail jumping.

• Robert E. Randall, 24, Red Creek, was charged June 23 with petit larceny.

• Jarred T. Loughlin, 27, Moravia, was charged June 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Auburn Police Department held a pinning ceremony for newly hired and newly promoted officers during the May 27 Auburn City Council meeting.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a very weird feature

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News