Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 25, 2021

City
• Nicholas J. Blondell, 26, 2056 Layton Street Road, Lyons, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Flor R. Colon, 53, 44 Wallace Ave., 1, Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Timothy M. Cutler, 37, 31 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a sentence violation June 22.
• Courtney F. Donovan, 24, 9 John St., Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Jabari A. Penda, 28, 649 Maiden Lane, Auburn, was charged June 22 with second-degree strangulation, criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
• Karen A. Gordon, 53, transient, Auburn, was charged June 22 with petit larceny.
• Gretchen Palmer, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 22.
• Nora J. Steele-Myers, 22, 145 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 23.
• Riley F. Milton III, 36, 19 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged June 25 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Jessica M. Morales, 37, 9 Fort St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 24.
County
• Fred R. Williams, 34, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged June 22 with third-degree robbery.
• Jordan C. Smith, 22, 16 Pendleton St., Cortland, was charged June 22 with first-degree rape.
• Kaylee A. Alvarado, 24, 71 Owasco St., Upper, Auburn, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Curtis J. Schmidt, 23, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Jayden L. Henry, 19, Cortland, was charged June 21 with petit larceny.
• Daniel P. Sampson, 36, Groton, was charged June 22 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Ryan W. Franz 35, Camillus, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%.
• Jessica L. Phillips, 39, Elbridge, was charged June 23 with third-degree bail jumping.
• Robert E. Randall, 24, Red Creek, was charged June 23 with petit larceny.
• Jarred T. Loughlin, 27, Moravia, was charged June 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.