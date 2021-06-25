Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 25, 2021

County

• Fred R. Williams, 34, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged June 22 with third-degree robbery.

• Jordan C. Smith, 22, 16 Pendleton St., Cortland, was charged June 22 with first-degree rape.

• Kaylee A. Alvarado, 24, 71 Owasco St., Upper, Auburn, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Curtis J. Schmidt, 23, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Jayden L. Henry, 19, Cortland, was charged June 21 with petit larceny.

• Daniel P. Sampson, 36, Groton, was charged June 22 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Ryan W. Franz 35, Camillus, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%.

• Jessica L. Phillips, 39, Elbridge, was charged June 23 with third-degree bail jumping.