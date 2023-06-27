City

• Rebecca L. Sweeting, 53, 13 Easterly Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged June 20 with petit larceny.

• Anthony T. Bartolotta, 43, 28 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, was charged June 21 with second-degree attempted rape.

• Derrick A. Thomas, 29, 31 Arterial W., Auburn, was charged June 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ronald R. Keesee, 35, 190 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged June 22 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.

• Elmer P. Wilson, 46, 177 Genesee St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged June 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 41, 87 Uptown Road, Ithaca, was charged June 24 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• James J. Neilon, 66, 1 Court St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with public lewdness.

• Jonathan C. Brezee, 54, 5 Grover St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was charged June 24 with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Ashley R. Whitmore, 29, 154 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged June 25 with second-degree obstruction of government administration.

• David Nelson Manwaring, 56, transient, Auburn, was charged June 25 with petit larceny.

• Joshua A. LaClair, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged June 26 with petit larceny.

County

• Donald J. Gregory, 54, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged June 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Marissa L. Coff, 22, Auburn, was charged June 20 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Jonathan C. Loomis, 32, Hannibal, was charged June 22 with reckless driving.

• Leroy F. Bennett, 38, Auburn, was charged June 22 with three counts of petit larceny.

• Tyler J. Oliver, 31, Auburn, was charged June 24 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• Guy A. Marl, 58, Auburn, was charged June 25 with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Aliyah N. Hall, 25, Rochester, was charged June 25 with second-degree obstruction of government administration.

• Fred A. Schrader, 49, Niles, was charged June 25 with third-degree criminal trespass.