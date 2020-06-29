Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Corey D. Parkman, 32, 23 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 22 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jason G. Woodman, 35, 30 Pleasant St., Auburn, was charged June 23 with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, 78 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with petit larceny.

• Raymond S. Simpson, 38, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 23 and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Cody M. Christoff, 22, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up June 24 on a bench warrant.

• Corey A. Gamlen, 31, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Roosevelt Sledge Jr., 27, 64 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged June 25 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Xavier J. Alford, 28, 88 Clark St., Auburn, was picked up June 26 on a bench warrant.