Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 29, 2020

City
• Corey D. Parkman, 32, 23 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 22 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason G. Woodman, 35, 30 Pleasant St., Auburn, was charged June 23 with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, 78 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with petit larceny.
• Raymond S. Simpson, 38, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 23 and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Cody M. Christoff, 22, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up June 24 on a bench warrant.
• Corey A. Gamlen, 31, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Roosevelt Sledge Jr., 27, 64 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged June 25 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Xavier J. Alford, 28, 88 Clark St., Auburn, was picked up June 26 on a bench warrant.
• Joshua P. Henry, 36, 3933 Chase Road, Ledyard, was charged June 28 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000.
• Christopher M. Leader, 36, 6939 N. Division St. Road, Throop, was charged June 29 with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• James E. Palmer, 50, 35 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 28 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
State
• Christine A. Thompson, 65, Moravia, was charged June 24 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Maria V. Stinson, 33, Cato, was charged June 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Austin G. Barnes, 23, Auburn, was charged June 26 with second-degree unlawful surveillance for amusement or profit, second-degree disseminating unlawful surveillance and first-degree endangering an incompetent.
• Christian A. Reynolds, 23, Moravia, was charged June 27 with fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000.
