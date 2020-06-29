Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 29, 2020
• Corey D. Parkman, 32, 23 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 22 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jason G. Woodman, 35, 30 Pleasant St., Auburn, was charged June 23 with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, 78 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with petit larceny.

• Raymond S. Simpson, 38, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 23 and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Cody M. Christoff, 22, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up June 24 on a bench warrant.

• Corey A. Gamlen, 31, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged June 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Roosevelt Sledge Jr., 27, 64 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged June 25 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Xavier J. Alford, 28, 88 Clark St., Auburn, was picked up June 26 on a bench warrant.

• Joshua P. Henry, 36, 3933 Chase Road, Ledyard, was charged June 28 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000.

• Christopher M. Leader, 36, 6939 N. Division St. Road, Throop, was charged June 29 with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• James E. Palmer, 50, 35 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 28 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Christine A. Thompson, 65, Moravia, was charged June 24 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Maria V. Stinson, 33, Cato, was charged June 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Austin G. Barnes, 23, Auburn, was charged June 26 with second-degree unlawful surveillance for amusement or profit, second-degree disseminating unlawful surveillance and first-degree endangering an incompetent.

• Christian A. Reynolds, 23, Moravia, was charged June 27 with fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000.

