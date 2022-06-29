Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 29, 2022

City

• Richard E. Quimby, 51, 68 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged June 20 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Mathew E. Mosher, 48, 9 1st Ave., Owasco, was charged June 27 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs-first offense.

• Jessi L. Harvey, 35, 18 S. Lewis St., Port Byron, was charged June 27 with petit larceny.

• Alexis N. Carr, 24, 41 Parker St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with making a punishable false written statement.

• Isaiah R. Ferguason, 25, 41 Parker St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Bishop T. Prenatt, 27, 17 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged June 28 with second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

• Michael J. Jesmer, 20, 1468 Route 326, Springport, was charged June 28 with third-degree criminal tampering.

• Kathryn M. Lusk, 35, 55 Market St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Isiah Finch, 47, 55 Market St.,Auburn, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

County

• Amy T. Payne, 27, 38 Holley St., Auburn, was charged June 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Daniel M. Gonyeau, 30, 3198 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged June 21 with third-degree menacing.

• Fred R. Williams, 34, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged June 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Hunter H. Stoddard, 20, 447 Main St., Fair Haven, was charged June 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew J. Kulmann, 33, 82 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs-first offense.

• Christopher EJ Cronk, 55, 13254 Route 38, Sterling, was charged June 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Barry J. Binns, 40, 5 Warrick Drive, Port Byron, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

State

• Nicholas J. Yonak, 42, Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, was charged June 25 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

• Jon L. Knight, 31, North Hampton, Pennsylvania, was charged June 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Nikita N. Crosby, 45, North Syracuse, was charged June 26 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Kenneth J. Kemp, 35, Locke, was charged June 26 with third-degree menacing.

• Carl M. Bond, 34, Auburn, was charged June 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Tylor M. Felix, 26, Sodus, was charged June 21 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Adam M. Seamans, 31, Elbridge, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Joshua Pena, 23, Syracuse, was charged June 27 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Nathan J. Tratt, 56, Port Byron, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

• Ashley S. Bench, 40, Auburn, was charged June 29 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

