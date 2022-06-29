 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 29, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

City

• Richard E. Quimby, 51, 68 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged June 20 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Mathew E. Mosher, 48, 9 1st Ave., Owasco, was charged June 27 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs-first offense.

• Jessi L. Harvey, 35, 18 S. Lewis St., Port Byron, was charged June 27 with petit larceny.

• Alexis N. Carr, 24, 41 Parker St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with making a punishable false written statement.

• Isaiah R. Ferguason, 25, 41 Parker St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Bishop T. Prenatt, 27, 17 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged June 28 with second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

 • Michael J. Jesmer, 20, 1468 Route 326, Springport, was charged June 28 with third-degree criminal tampering.

People are also reading…

• Kathryn M. Lusk, 35, 55 Market St., Auburn, was charged June 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Isiah Finch, 47, 55 Market St.,Auburn, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

County

• Amy T. Payne, 27, 38 Holley St., Auburn, was charged June 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Daniel M. Gonyeau, 30, 3198 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged June 21 with third-degree menacing.

• Fred R. Williams, 34, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged June 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Hunter H. Stoddard, 20, 447 Main St., Fair Haven, was charged June 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew J. Kulmann, 33, 82 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged June 24 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs-first offense.

• Christopher EJ Cronk, 55, 13254 Route 38, Sterling, was charged June 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Barry J. Binns, 40, 5 Warrick Drive, Port Byron, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

State

• Nicholas J. Yonak, 42, Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, was charged June 25 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

• Jon L. Knight, 31, North Hampton, Pennsylvania, was charged June 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Nikita N. Crosby, 45, North Syracuse, was charged June 26 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Kenneth J. Kemp, 35, Locke, was charged June 26 with third-degree menacing.

• Carl M. Bond, 34, Auburn, was charged June 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Tylor M. Felix, 26, Sodus, was charged June 21 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Adam M. Seamans, 31, Elbridge, was charged June 22 with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Joshua Pena, 23, Syracuse, was charged June 27 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Nathan J. Tratt, 56, Port Byron, was charged June 28 with petit larceny.

• Ashley S. Bench, 40, Auburn, was charged June 29 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tracking Russian forces near Ukraine’s front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News