Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 3, 2022

City

• Vicki L. Telvock, 23, 11 Grover St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 31 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and resisting arrest.

• Brittany J. Sanchez, 32, 57 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with resisting arrest.

• Justin T. Whiffen, 18, 50 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with petit larceny.

• Krystal L. Belles, 34, 237 Janet St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Christopher J. Agee, 57, 18 Mann St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with petit larceny.

• Ronald A. Agee, 47, transient, Auburn, was charged June 2 with second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Elizabeth C. Zukovsky, 31, 2188 County Route 7, Oswego, was charged June 1 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Tiffany A. Sacchi, 40, Moravia, was charged May 31 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Ryan M. Whipple, 41, Syracuse, was charged May 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Leanna I. Nares, 29, Union Springs, was charged June 1 with second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Wendell G. Dorough, 56, Syracuse, was charged June 2 with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0