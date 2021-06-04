Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 4, 2021

City

• Jodylee M. Couterier, 41, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up June 2 on a bench warrant.

• Victor S. Houston, 32, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 08, Auburn, was charged June 2 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Amanda H. Spagnola, 37, 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2 and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Mark A. Stopyra, 40, 105 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Frederick E. Tanner III, 32, 5607 Bear Road, Syracuse, was charged June 1 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Victoriana E. Brown, 18, 94 Orchard St., 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2.

• Annalise D. Gambino, 18, 30 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.