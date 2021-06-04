Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 4, 2021

City
• Jodylee M. Couterier, 41, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up June 2 on a bench warrant.
• Victor S. Houston, 32, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 08, Auburn, was charged June 2 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Amanda H. Spagnola, 37, 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2 and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.
• Mark A. Stopyra, 40, 105 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Frederick E. Tanner III, 32, 5607 Bear Road, Syracuse, was charged June 1 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Victoriana E. Brown, 18, 94 Orchard St., 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2.
• Annalise D. Gambino, 18, 30 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Arthur M. Janes, 48, 5 Cottrell St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Michael J. St. Martin, 33, 43 Lansing St., right, Auburn, was charged June 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.
• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 32, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up June 4 on a bench warrant.
• Kareem E. Davis, 35, 94 Orchard St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Allen L. Session, 32, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
County
• Charles A. Mitchell, 53, 6919 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was charged June 4 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Jonathan J. Rodriguez, 30, Brooklyn, was charged June 1 with introducing contraband into prison.
• Scott A. Hartle, 38, Jordan, was charged June with third-degree burglary and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jasmine I. Sliski, 37, Romulus, was charged June 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years.
• Michael P. Carpenter, 42, Cato, was charged June 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.