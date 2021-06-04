 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 4, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 4, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Jodylee M. Couterier, 41, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up June 2 on a bench warrant.

• Victor S. Houston, 32, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 08, Auburn, was charged June 2 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Amanda H. Spagnola, 37, 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2 and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Mark A. Stopyra, 40, 105 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

 • Frederick E. Tanner III, 32, 5607 Bear Road, Syracuse, was charged June 1 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Victoriana E. Brown, 18, 94 Orchard St., 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2.

• Annalise D. Gambino, 18, 30 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Arthur M. Janes, 48, 5 Cottrell St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Michael J. St. Martin, 33, 43 Lansing St., right, Auburn, was charged June 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 32, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up June 4 on a bench warrant.

• Kareem E. Davis, 35, 94 Orchard St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Allen L. Session, 32, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

County

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 32, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up June 3 on a bench warrant.

• Charles A. Mitchell, 53, 6919 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was charged June 4 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Jonathan J. Rodriguez, 30, Brooklyn, was charged June 1 with introducing contraband into prison.

• Scott A. Hartle, 38, Jordan, was charged June with third-degree burglary and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jasmine I. Sliski, 37, Romulus, was charged June 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years.

• Michael P. Carpenter, 42, Cato, was charged June 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Auburn Police Department held a pinning ceremony for newly hired and newly promoted officers during the May 27 Auburn City Council meeting.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts new jobs report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News