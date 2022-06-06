 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 6, 2022

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

City

• Paul James Green, 43, 135 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged June 3 with second-degree aggravated harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Daiquan M. Taylor, 18, 30 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged June 3 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Destiny Marie Soutar, 20, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged June 3 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Kendra Marie Monroe, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged June 4 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Albert S. Ware, 37, 16 Venice St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with failing to report change of address as a sex offender.

• Christopher William Wilson, 60, 56 Clark St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Jeffrey Wendell Strachan, 46, 253 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with third-degree menacing, aggravated family assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.

• Kelly Anne Norton, 38, 23 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 5 with filing a false written statement.

• Zachary Coral Trufant, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged June 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Michael E. Stanton, 24, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, third-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment.

• Andrew J. Purdy, 21, 21 Liberty Drive, Moravia, was charged June 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Nathan R. Johnson, 21, 115 Bellair Place, Syracuse, was charged June 4 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Jamie A. Palmer, 40, 6228 Lake St., Apt. 2, Cayuga, was charged June 5 with driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions in past 15 years, aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
Tags

