Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 7, 2021

• Rashawn A. Logan, 23, 10 Foote St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with petit larceny.

• Johnathan D. Nauseef, 33, 9548 Route 90, Genoa, was charged June 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Zachary P. Lowe, 26, 239 Alphonse St., Rochester, was picked up June 5 on a bench warrant.

• Destiny M. Soutar, 19, 64 Grant Ave., Apartment 4, Auburn, was charged June 5 with petit larceny.

• Christopher B. Titus, 37, 13 Upper Drive, Aurelius, was picked up June 5 on a bench warrant and charged with petit larceny.

• Joshua L. Jones, 39, 56 Park Ave., Auburn, was charged June 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Dante M. Phillips-Johnson, 29, 310 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Bernard J. Snyder, 48, 84 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up June 6 on a bench warrant.

• Vicki L. Telvock, 22, transient, Auburn, was picked up June on a bench warrant.