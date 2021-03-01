Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 1, 2021

City
• Frederick R. Ferris Jr., 26, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Sonny L. Smith, 35, 63 South St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 26.
• Lawrence A. Atkins, 44, 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 27.
• Riley F. Milton Jr., 35, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 27.
• Tyler J. Jones, 25, 21 Court St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with violating condition of a sentence.
State
• Bruce P. Tyrrell, 61, Genoa, was charged Feb. 26 with operating a snowmobile while intoxicated.
• Jacob R. Warn, 25, Port Byron, was charged Feb. 27 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Frederick R. Ferris, 26, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• David L. Sapp, 47, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.