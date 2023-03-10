City

• Angel L. Kirby, 29, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged March 8 with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Dasir A. Johnson, 26, 518 East Brighton Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 9 with third-degree third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, imitation controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Chelsea L. Cottrill, 32, 130 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged March 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Amanda M. Cox, 40, Auburn, was charged March 7 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Tracy M. Dulmage, 33, Scipio Center, was charged March 7 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Stephanie M. Goodrich, 28, Baldwinsville, was charged March 8 with second-degree criminal mischief.