Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 12, 2021

City
• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 32, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 8 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief.
• Terrence M. Maloney Jr., 46, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged March 9 with petit larceny.
• Juan S. Hoyos-Machado, 28, 555 S. State St., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Scott L. Kepler, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged March 10 with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny. Kepler was also charged March 11 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree and obstructing governmental administration and two counts of criminal mischief.
• Chandler A. Rude, 21, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 11.
• Drew S. Strong, 29, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged March 10 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Karley G. Hartman, 20, 14 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged March 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jeffrey P. Murray Jr., 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant March 11 and charged with second aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
County
• Matthew I. Hehn, 27, 11 Sherwood St., Auburn, was charged March 8 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Shane Q. King, 44, 15303 Route 104, Sterling, was charged March 9 with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in the last 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%.
• Michael E. Burgess, 43, 3839, Floridaville Road, Ira, was picked up on a bench warrant March 10.
• Brian A. Cummings, 29, 4136 Goose St., Genoa, was charged March 11 with criminal mischief.
State
• Kevin D. Brown, 27, Auburn, was charged March 9 with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.