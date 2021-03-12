Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 12, 2021

City

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 32, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 8 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief.

• Terrence M. Maloney Jr., 46, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged March 9 with petit larceny.

• Juan S. Hoyos-Machado, 28, 555 S. State St., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Scott L. Kepler, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged March 10 with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny. Kepler was also charged March 11 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree and obstructing governmental administration and two counts of criminal mischief.

• Chandler A. Rude, 21, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 11.

• Drew S. Strong, 29, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged March 10 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Karley G. Hartman, 20, 14 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged March 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.