Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 14, 2022

City

• Brandon M. Lowe, 35, 5 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged March 11 with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brandon Lee Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged March 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Christopher William Wilson, 60, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged March 11 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael Jared Rowell, 41, 67 Perry St., Auburn, was charged March 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Dejon Jamal Tarry, 29, 14 James St., Auburn, was charged March 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resisting arresting and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

County

• Dylan Michael Holmes, 25, 1053 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, was charged March 11 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Zachary R. Wertman, 32, 674 Creager Road, Union Springs, was charged driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Lester L. Coats, 91, Elbridge, was charged March 11 with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals or failure to provide proper sustenance.

• Edwin C. Lopez, 43, Rochester, was charged March 12 with second-degree introducing contraband into a state prison and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

