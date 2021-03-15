Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 15, 2021

City
• Shayne L. Alfred, 34, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged March 12 with petit larceny.
• Michael E. Dennison, 55, 49 Grant Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 12 with second-degree falsely reporting an incident.
• Joshua L. Jones, 39, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was charged March 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michael D. McCarthy, 37, 97 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged March 13 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Kevin J. Bouley, 39, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged March 14 with petit larceny.
• Jose R. Cruz, 30, 124 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 14 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason S. McDeid, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged March 14 with petit larceny.
• John P. Moulton III, 46, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged March 14 with petit larceny.
• Jeffrey P. Murray Jr., 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged March 14 with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
• Neale A. Taylor, 32, 15 First Hill St., Port Byron, was charged March 14 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas R. Demperio, 36, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged March 15 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• John B. Dennis, 32, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged March 15 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
County
• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 4 1st St., Port Byron, was charged March 12 with second-degree criminal sale of marijuana.
• Jeffrey Paul Murray, 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged March 12 with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
State
• Brandon R. Hastings, 33, Martville, was charged March 13 with third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.