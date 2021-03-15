Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 15, 2021

• Nicholas R. Demperio, 36, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged March 15 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• John B. Dennis, 32, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged March 15 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

County

• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 4 1st St., Port Byron, was charged March 12 with second-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

• Jeffrey Paul Murray, 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged March 12 with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

State

• Brandon R. Hastings, 33, Martville, was charged March 13 with third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

