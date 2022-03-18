Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 18, 2022

City

• John D. Abbott, 61, 713 Lodi St., Syracuse, was charged March 14 with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree burglary.

• David G. Heffernan, 57, 5541 Silver Street Road, Fleming, was charged March 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Andrew M. Wilson, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged March 15 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

• Hayden R. Powers, 24, 65 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 15 with fourth-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.

• Michele D. Powers, 59, 58 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged March 15 with petit larceny.

• Scott Noon, 49, 125 North St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Joey Beth Lynea Janke, 28, 29 Wood St., Auburn, was charged March 16 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08%.

• Kira Lynn Ogonowski, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged March 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael W. Dwyer, 45, 110 Janet St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged March 17 with criminal mischief.

• David P. Williams, 52, 14 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged March 17 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

County

• Robin N. Delgadochongo, 26, transient, Auburn, was charged March 16 with third-degree criminal trespass.

• Kristi Lynn Spaulding, 27, 13 Moriane Manor, Fleming, was charged March 17 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 percent with a previous conviction.

• Chad A. Marsh, 40, 25 Gaylord Street, Auburn, was charged March 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and refusal to take breath test.

• Robert N. Devey, 32, 15653 Route 104, Sterling, was charged March 18 with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Larissa L. Carter, 25, Auburn, was charged March 11 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Tyler W. Hulslander, 26, Locke, was charged March 16 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

