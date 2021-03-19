 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 19, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 19, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Timothy M. Cutler, 37, 31 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged March 15 with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Alasia K. Daniels, 24, 42 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged March 15 with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Julie M. Metcalf, 47, 8 Morse Drive, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant March 15.

• Kennedy C. Taylor, 23, 119 North St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael J. Covert, 46, 1009 Center Road, South Plymouth, was charged March 18 with petiit larceny.

• Joseph L. Sweeney, 26, transient, Auburn, was charged March 18 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Jamie L. Britt, 51, 12456 Rasbeck Road, Wolcott, was charged March 16 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Timothy J. Myers, 26, 3586 Brick Church Road, Ledyard, was charged March 17 with third-degree menacing, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• David E. Clute, 20, 117 Murray St., 2, Syracuse, was charged March 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Melinda M. Pollard, 38, Cayuga, was charged March 15 with second-degree gaming fraud.

• Roberta A. Devers-Scott, 57, Syracuse, was charged March 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge refuses to delay Derek Chauvin trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News