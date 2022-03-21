Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 21, 2022

City

• Kennedy Connar Taylor, 24, 119 North St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 18 with violating conditions of a sentence.

• Charles Williams, 45, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged March 18 with criminal obstruction of breath and third-degree assault.

• Terry M. Hollenbeck, 22, 1397 Latta Road, Rochester, was charged March 18 with third-degree assault.

• Amber Marie Clarke, 30, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged March 19 with petit larceny.

• Cody Michael Christoff, 23, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Tara Nicole Tanner, 31, 49 Wall St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Mark James Crysler, 38, 43 Pulaski St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 20 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• William Isiah Walter, 47, 4239 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with petit larceny.

State

• Grant M. Clark, 42, Auburn, was charged March 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Matthew P. Seeber, 39, Cortland, was charged March 19 with third-degree bail jumping.

• Andranette G. Brzuzy, 44, Buffalo, was charged March 19 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Steven J. Carlton, 38, Syracuse, was charged March 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Dante V. Gile, 20, Butler, was charged March 20 with third-degree fleeing a law enforcement officer, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving.

