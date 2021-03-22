Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 22 2021

City
• Micco R. Agnew-El, 20, 501 S. Crouse Ave., Apt. 316, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant March 19 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Shayne L. Alfred, 34, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with petit larceny.
• Thomas J. Hurst, 34, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• John W. Mitchell III, 39, 40 South St., Apt. 12, Auburn, was picked up March 20 on a bench warrant.
• Tori R. Myler, 42, 40 Center St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with violating condition of a sentence.
• Camille A. Racona, 31, 11 Grover St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 20 with petit larceny.
• Lisa M. Whyte, 43, 8 Camp St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Patrick D. Enge, 34, 270 Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 21 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Loretta B. Gagne, 78, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 205, Auburn, was charged March 21 with making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments.
• David A. Smith, 31, 14 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged March 21 with resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense.
• Tyresse L. Smith, 21, 201 State St., Auburn, was picked up March 21 on a bench warrant.
• Zacandra R. Flynn, 29, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 121, Auburn, was charged March 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and possession of dangerous drug/substance.
• Randy L. Humphrey, 54, 112 Park Place, Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged March 22 with possession of dangerous drug/substance.
County
• Casey Lynn Warner, 43, 126 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Michael A. Festa, 37, 6404 Willard St., Cayuga, was charged March 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• Karina M. Ferrera, 40, Auburn, was charged March 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Ronald J. Geer, 32, Auburn, was charged March 20 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving while ability impaired.
• Frank W. McAllister, 34, Auburn, was charged March 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Daniel P. Quinones, 31, Lyons, was charged March 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
