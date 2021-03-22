Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 22 2021

• David A. Smith, 31, 14 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged March 21 with resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense.

• Tyresse L. Smith, 21, 201 State St., Auburn, was picked up March 21 on a bench warrant.

• Zacandra R. Flynn, 29, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 121, Auburn, was charged March 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and possession of dangerous drug/substance.

• Randy L. Humphrey, 54, 112 Park Place, Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged March 22 with possession of dangerous drug/substance.

County

• Casey Lynn Warner, 43, 126 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Michael A. Festa, 37, 6404 Willard St., Cayuga, was charged March 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State