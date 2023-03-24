City

• Andrew R. Smith, 33, 97 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged March 18 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and use of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

• Lynn M. Mosher, 39, 97 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged March 18 with resisting arrest and two counts of disorderly conduct.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 26, 52 Capital St., Auburn, was charged March 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Traci M. Flore, 36, 80 Washington St., Auburn, was charged March 19 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Aysean J. Hawkins, 21, 108 Tyler Court, Syracuse, was charged March 20 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Caleb J. Marsh, 18, transient, Auburn, was charged March 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Savannah N. Ashbaugh, 38, 30 West St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Brandi Lynn Smith, 38, 19 Homer St., Union Springs, was charged March 20 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Cory Jonathan Albert Smith, 42, 19 Homer St., Auburn, was charged March 20 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Christopher J. Driscoll, 34, 4 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged March 21 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Shelbie S. Vannorstrand, 27, 2046 Route 31, Mentz, was charged March 21 with third-degree assault.

• Robert A. Walker, 48, 111 Osborne St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Lorence D. Flowers, 42, 11 Benham Ave., Auburn, was charged March 22 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Courtney M. Condes, 28, 3 Auburn Ave., Auburn, was charged March 22 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Theresa M. Coff, 40, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged March 23 with petit larceny.

• Randy L. Humphrey, 56, 112 Park Place, Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged March 23 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Yahya Ma Sweiki, 26, 405 Chestnut Heights, Liverpool, was charged March 18 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Adrian C. Bozek, 19, Auburn, was charged March 19 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Brian K. Brotherton, 30, Locke, was charged March 20 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Amara A. Drake, 40, Galesburg, Michigan, was fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jason S. McCraw, 40, Elbridge, was charged March 24 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.