Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 26, 2021

City

• Drew S. Strong, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged March 22 with second-degree burglary, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Calvin Bacon Jr., 35, 300 Burt St., B704, Syracuse, was charged March 23 with second-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

• Charles A. Donato, 42, 96 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged March 23 with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/sale of mislabeled dangerous substances.

• Christal V. Marino, 40, 1021 Renewal Place, Raleigh, North Carolina, was picked up on a bench warrant March 25.

• Anthony J. Panek, 30, 51 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged March 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Anthony M. Kelly, 35, 174 Genesee St., Apt. 7A, Auburn, was charged March 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Joshua L. Sylvester, 34, 3 Mahaney Ave., Auburn was picked up on two bench warrants March 25.