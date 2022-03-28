 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 28, 2022

  • 0

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton was the guest on Tuesday's episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino." The show was produced by Cayuga Community College telecommunications students.

City

• Mohamad A. Algamal, 26, 717 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, was charged March 25 with evading $10,000 or more in cigarette taxes.

• Briana V. Jackson, 30, J5 Sherbrook Apartments, Cortland, was charged March 25 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

• Heather L. Simpson, 40, 40 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged March 25 with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Richard J. Moon, 23, 36 S. Lewis St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 26 with criminal mischief.

• Edwin Martinez, 27, 389 Flyer Road, Kirkville, was charged March 27 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• James Edward Tillman, 52, 44 Merriman St. Extension, was charged March 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Christina A. Sapienza, 26, 20 Parkside Ave., Rochester, was charged March 26 with driving while intoxicted-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

People are also reading…

State

• David T. Whiffen, 52, Ledyard, was charged March 25 with fourt-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Decline in Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News