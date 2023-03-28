City

• Jeremy T. Smith, 24, 14 S. Lewis St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 24 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and weapon discharge in city.

• Cody M. Christoff, 24, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged March 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Kyreese T. Gilliam, 26, 14 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged March 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Frederick J. Bell, 42, Auburn Inn, Auburn, was charged March 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Jamar A. Robinson, 38, 230 Robinson St., Syracuse, was charged March 26 with third-degree menacing and second-degree strangulation.

• Lorence D. Flowers, 42, 11 benham Ave., Auburn, was charged March 27 with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree tampering with a witness and aggravated family offense.

• William J. Roth, 51, 58 Holley St., Auburn, was charged March 27 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

• Anthony Rentas, 41, 156 Parkside Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 27 with first-degree second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

County

• Rodney C. Miller, 34, 684 Howell Road, was charged March 24 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.

• Brandi L. Smith, 38, 19 Homer St., Union Springs, was charged March 26 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State

• Joshua R. Seal, 28, Auburn, was charged March 24 with third-degree assault.

• Dylan M. Saville, 22, King Ferry, was charged March 25 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08%.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 46, Auburn, was charged March 25 with third-degree criminal trespass.

• Steven A. Mansfield, 44, Fulton, was charged March 25 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Hunter M. Gallo, 30, Mattydale, was charged March 15 with petit larceny.

• James R. Henderson, 41, Penn Yan, was charged March 27 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.