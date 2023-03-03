City

• Justin M. Morrison, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Thomas E. Love, 45, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with criminal obstruction of breathing and aggravated family offense.

• Brooke A. Joy, 25, 29 Howard St., Auburn, was charging March 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

County

• Peter Giocona, 28, 61 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device.

• Jacob D. Falso, 29, 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was charged March 1 with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Bobbi A. Burk, 54, 255 County Road 7, Hannibal, was charged March 2 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Zachary A. Forshee, 30, 255 County Road 7, Hannibal, was charged March 2 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving scene of an incident without reporting.

State

• Daniel E. Usher, 40, Port Byron, was charged Feb. 28 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• James P. McInerney, 63, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated-first offense and using a motor vehicle without an interlock device.

• Janet L. Rush, 66, Union Springs, was charged with making a punishable false written statement.