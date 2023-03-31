City

• Randall G. Blaisdell, 56, transient, Auburn, was charged March 28 with possession of imitation controlled substances, operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

• Stacee S. Harvey, 36, 7 Venice St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Justin M. Wilmot, 34, 38 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged March 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Robert A. Church, 39, 8 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged March 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Amanda M. Ellis, 39, transient, was charged March 29 with endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Tiffany A. Garrigan, 34, 78 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged March 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jesse L. Sorenson, 32, 3637 Franklin Street Road, was charged March 30 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of three-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Mathew E. Mosher, 22, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged March 30 with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Peter J. Giacona, 28, 61 Washington St., Auburn, was charged March 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Alix M. Reynolds, 23, 1798 W. Genesee St., Aurelius, was charged March 30 with second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Anthony R. D'Angelo, 57, 1952 Scipio Venice Townline Road, Genoa, was charged 30 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

• Nicholas W. Doeing, 38, 340 Indian Road, Genoa, was charged March 30 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

State

• David A. Hewitt, 60, Aurora, was charged March 28 with first-degree aggravated sexual abuse and use of a child in a sexual performance.

• Justin M. McDeid, 32, Auburn, was charged March 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Shannon M. Wilson, 34, Jordan, was charged March 29 aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle ad seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance