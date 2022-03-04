Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 4, 2022

City

• Johann A. Bass, 44, 6312 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church, Virginia, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Kevin R. Gallaro, 51, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Robert C. McCumber, 41, 68 Clark St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged March 1 with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Scott Noon, 49, 125 North St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Angelo Amodei III, 35, 2787 Rude St., Weedsport, was charged March 2 with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Jaquez Y. Bloodworth, 27, 12 Fort St., Auburn, was charged March 3 with resisting arrest.

• Kenneth A. Murray, 42, 14 Clark St., Half, Auburn, was charged March 3 with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Reginald C. Townsend, 49, 3459 Route 89, Savannah, was charged March 3 with third-degree assault.

• Ann M. Wilson, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged March 3 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Dale S. McCarthy, 54, 884 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged March 3 with third-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

State

• Noah A. Cox, 23, Dalton, Georgia, was charged Feb. 28 with criminal possession of a firearm.`

• Kevin M. Everson, 30, Syracuse, was charged March 1 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Hassan Glenn, 34, Syracuse, was charged March 2 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jenna E. Powers, 31, Auburn, was charged March 3 with manufacture, sell, possess, prescribe a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated -irst offense.

