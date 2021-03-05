Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 5, 2021

City
• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 97 Washington St., Auburn, was charged March 1 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Clifton J. Lamb, 34, 12 Allman Place, New Hartford, was picked up on two bench warrants March 1.
• Erica T. Paoff, 23, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged March 1 with first-degree scheme to defraud.
• William L. Ross, 22, 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. A18, Auburn, was charged March 3 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Cynthia S. Smith, 46, 65 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged March 2 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Joseph A. Smith, 38, 20 Lower Lane, Brutus, was picked up on a bench warrant March 2.
• David L. Braswell, 31, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 430, Auburn, was charged March 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Tiffany J. Ernst, 38, 19 McMaster St., Room 213, Auburn, was charged March 3 with criminal mischief and public lewdness.
• Clifton E. Lamb, 59, 1181 County Route 3, Hannibal, was picked up on a bench warrant March 4.
• Michael A. Pealo Jr., 27, 63 Van Anden St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 4 with possession of a mislabeled drug/substance.
• Brooke E. Rivera, 39, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 3 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Juan G. Robles, 41, 5 Frances St., Upper apartment, Auburn, was charged March 3 with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Austin J. Seal, 23, 217 State St., 1, Auburn, was charged March 3 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Jeremy R. Capron, 25, 59 North Virginia St., Apt. 2B, Waterloo, was charged March 4 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
• John P. Moulton III, 46, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged March 5 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Garrett L. Partin, 23, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House Grant Avenue, 7, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 4 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Charles R. Updike Jr., 43, 16 N. Fulton St., 7, Auburn, was charged March 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
County
• Joshua S. Bilinksi, 29, 5840 Glendora Road, Cicero, was charged March 3 with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Simon M. Deorio, 32, 2125 Route 31, Mentz, was charged March 3 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• James M. Roach, 21, 13686 Ira Station Road, Sterling, was charged March 3 with criminal mischief.
• Daniel M. Huller, 39, 14328 Wilde Road, Sterling, was charged March 4 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Brian P. Buske, 46, Sennett, was charged March 2 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.