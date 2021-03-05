Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 5, 2021

• Michael A. Pealo Jr., 27, 63 Van Anden St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 4 with possession of a mislabeled drug/substance.

• Brooke E. Rivera, 39, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 3 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Juan G. Robles, 41, 5 Frances St., Upper apartment, Auburn, was charged March 3 with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Austin J. Seal, 23, 217 State St., 1, Auburn, was charged March 3 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Jeremy R. Capron, 25, 59 North Virginia St., Apt. 2B, Waterloo, was charged March 4 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

• John P. Moulton III, 46, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged March 5 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Garrett L. Partin, 23, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House Grant Avenue, 7, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 4 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.