City

• Tyrell A. Reeder, 38, 6 Spring St., Auburn, was charged March 3 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kawonjamin C. Felton, 41, 1916 S. Salina St., Syracuse, was charged March 3 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Cierra M. Schroeder, 34, 6 Spring St., Auburn, was charged March 3 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Marybeth Rizzieri, 39, 3273 Depot Road, Sennett, was charged March 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Phillip M. Amoia, 56, 8923 N. Seneca St., Apt. 3, Weedsport, was charged March 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Jessica R. Carpenter, 32, 11 Sherwood St., Auburn, was charged March 5 with petit larceny and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Randell S. Agee, 25, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged March 6 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

County

• Alycia R. Moffitt, 37, 713 South Main St., Groton, was charged March 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Erin R. O'Connell, 41, 9215 Pump Road, Brutus, was charged March 5 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and criminal mischief.

• Richard J. Moon, 24, 128 Washington St., Left Apt., Auburn, was charged March 5 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without a ignition interlock device.

State

• James R. Smith, 46, Syracuse, was charged March 5 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Danielle M. Stockwell, 36, Weedsport, was charged March 5 with second-degree hindering prosecution.

• Thomas M. Sutherland, 39, Harford Hills, was charged March 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• James R. Turner, 58, Weedsport, was charged March 4 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.