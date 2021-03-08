Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 8, 2021

County

• Christopher L. Stinson, 36, 139 Hope Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 6 with failing to register as a sex offender.

• Randy G. Blaisdell, 53, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 7.

• Charles T. Mettler, 40, 11034 Drake Road, Conquest, was charged March 7 with second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• John Anthony McQuay, 32, 9653 Route 90, Genoa, was charged March 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Cameron J. Hood, 20, Auburn, was charged March 6 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Timothy R. Field, 26, Cato, was charged March 6 with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Ray A. Stevens, 52, Cortland, was charged March 7 with driving while intoxicated-previous conviction with 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

