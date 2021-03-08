Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 8, 2021

City
• Jeremy A. Capron, 25, 22 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged March 5 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Randy E. Longley, 52, 41 N. Fulton St., was charged March 6 with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
• Leann Magee, 39, 476 Lansingville Road, Lansing, was charged March 6 with petit larceny.
• Christopher L. Stinson, 36, 139 Hope Ave., Auburn, was charged March 6 with violating a condition of sentence.
• Randy G. Blaisdell, 53, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged March 7 with possession of dangerous drug/substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Allan M. Laury, 27, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 21, was charged March 7 with petit larceny.
• James E. McKinnon Jr., 41, 59 Seymour St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged March 7 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Heather L. Simpson, 39, 40 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged March 7 with resisting arrest.
• Billie A. Tassone-Werts, 47, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 8.
County
• Christopher L. Stinson, 36, 139 Hope Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 6 with failing to register as a sex offender.
• Randy G. Blaisdell, 53, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 7.
• Charles T. Mettler, 40, 11034 Drake Road, Conquest, was charged March 7 with second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• John Anthony McQuay, 32, 9653 Route 90, Genoa, was charged March 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• Cameron J. Hood, 20, Auburn, was charged March 6 with third-degree criminal mischief.
• Timothy R. Field, 26, Cato, was charged March 6 with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Ray A. Stevens, 52, Cortland, was charged March 7 with driving while intoxicated-previous conviction with 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.