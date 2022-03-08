Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 8, 2022

City

• James E. McKinnon Jr., 42, 59 Seymour St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged March 4 with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Stephen L. Follett, 50, 7755 Weedsport Sennett Road, Sennett, was charged March 8 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Tori R. Myler, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged March 7 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jessica L. Walls, 30, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged March 7 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

County

• William Morrissey III, 32, of Whitehead Lane, Throop, was charged March 3 with first-degree sexual abuse, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

• John M. Cabisca, 36, 165 Oak Hill Road, Barton, was charged March 7 with first-degree rape and failure to notify of address change as sex offender-first offense.

State

• Bobbi M. Dixon, 32, Auburn, was charged March 5 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%.

• Kerry L. Hackett, 32, Brooklyn, was charged March 5 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Shannon L. Nobles, 38, Moravia was charged March 6 with false personation and false inspection certificate.

• Rick P. Shauger, 19, Moravia, was charged March 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Sever Martinez-Pazos, 39, Port Byron, was charged March 8 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

