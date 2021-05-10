Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 10, 2021

City
• Aiden B. Rubeck, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. W32, Auburn, was picked up May 7 on a bench warrant.
• Heidi E. Thurston, 36, 80 Brandford St., Auburn, was charged May 7 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
• Christopher B. Love, 49, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.
• Kendra M. Monroe, 30, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 28, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.
• Steven T. Nowak, 23, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.
• Alix M. Reynolds, 21, 1798 W. Genesee St. Road, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.
• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 25, transient, Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.
• Dwayne A. Wilson, 33, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 2, was charged May 8 with failing to report sex offender address change.
• William L. Ross, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Shane T. Stokes Sr., 50, 56 N. Lewis St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 9 with second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
County
• Andrew J. Purdy, 20, 21 Liberty Drive, Moravia, was charged May 7 with two counts of second-degree menacing.
• Justin D. Kintzele, 41, 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was charged May 7 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
State
• Andrew R. Wilbur, 41, Memphis, was charged May 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Douglas J. Morse, 76, Savannah, was charged May 8 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Alexus C. Gomez, 21, Cayuga, was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.