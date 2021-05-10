 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 10, 2021

City

• Aiden B. Rubeck, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. W32, Auburn, was picked up May 7 on a bench warrant.

• Heidi E. Thurston, 36, 80 Brandford St., Auburn, was charged May 7 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

• Christopher B. Love, 49, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.

• Kendra M. Monroe, 30, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 28, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.

• Steven T. Nowak, 23, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.

• Alix M. Reynolds, 21, 1798 W. Genesee St. Road, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.

• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 25, transient, Auburn, was picked up May 8 on a bench warrant.

• Dwayne A. Wilson, 33, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 2, was charged May 8 with failing to report sex offender address change.

• William L. Ross, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Shane T. Stokes Sr., 50, 56 N. Lewis St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 9 with second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Andrew J. Purdy, 20, 21 Liberty Drive, Moravia, was charged May 7 with two counts of second-degree menacing.

• Justin D. Kintzele, 41, 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was charged May 7 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Andrew R. Wilbur, 41, Memphis, was charged May 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Douglas J. Morse, 76, Savannah, was charged May 8 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Alexus C. Gomez, 21, Cayuga, was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

