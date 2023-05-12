City

• Shane E. Wilkinson, 45, 172 South St., Auburn, was charged May 9 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Christopher J. Driscoll, 34, 4 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged May 10 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Justin T. Gervais, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged May 10 with petit larceny.

• Zachary S. Silcox, 33, 76 E. Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 10 with second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Marcus J. Brumberger, 57, 209 Institution Drive, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, was charged May 11 with second-degree conspiracy.

• James B. Dorsey, 35, 73 Seymour St., 5, Auburn, was charged May 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• Trent M. Goodrich, 22, 7517 Goodrich Road, Wolcott, was charged May 11 with two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Kyle J. Karpensky, 37, 1467 Lick St., Summerhill, was charged May 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.