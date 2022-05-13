Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 13, 2022

City

• Cheyenne N. Capron, 21, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 2, was charged May 9 with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Devin T. Shoults, 26, 79 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 9 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Ca'Tyra A. Bowman, 22, 93 Washington St., Auburn, was charged May 9 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Daquan S. Richardson, 25, transient, was charged May 10 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Damien M. Wrana, 20, 35 Capitol St., was charged May 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ryan S. Kelsey, 31, 65 E. Genesee St., Downstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged May 10 with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 27, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged May 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Timothy A. Alcock, 44, 7 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged May 11 with petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief.

• Devon M. Billups, 34, 44 Grover St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged May 11 with criminal mischief.

• Brittany C. Ludwig, 32, 7517 Wadsworth Road, Wolcott, was charged May 11 with abandonment of animals and torturing/injuring/not feeding animal.

• Kyra M. Campbell-Royea, 20, 215 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged May 12 with second-degree menacing, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Harry E. Walter, 43, 23 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 12 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Triscia M. David, 40, 8093 Jericho Road, Sennett, was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Brittany C. Ludwig, 32, 7517 Wadsworth Road, Wolcott, was charged May 11 with third-degree computer-tampering, second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny.

• William E. Romeo, 20, 14 Nelson St., Auburn, was charged May 12 with torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal.

• Mia Lederman, 20, 961 Mill St., Locke, was charged May 12 with torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal.

State

• Nicholas P. Thompson, 40, Rochester, was charged May 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• William J. Lander, 51, West Henrietta, was charged May 10 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Robert J. Riester, 40, Fleming, was charged May 10 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Mark C. Emmett, 31, Union Springs, 31, was charged May 13 with third-degree assault.

