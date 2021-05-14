Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 14, 2021

City
• Tyrone M. Alexander, 59, transient, Auburn, was picked up May 10 on a bench warrant.
• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was charged May 10 with three counts of petit larceny.
• Gregory M. Long, 30, 42 South St., 12A, Auburn, was charged May 11 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Earl M. Stacey, 35, 44 Mahl Loop, Moravia, was charged May 12 with petit larceny.
• Tiffany J. Ernst, 38, Auburn, was picked up May 12 on a bench warrant.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up May 13 on a bench warrant.
• Justin T. Jones, 35, 1392 Levanna Road, Ledyard, was charged May 12 with second-degree criminal contempt, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Tahesha S. Mallory, 35, 37 Olympia Ave., C63, Auburn, was charged May 12 with petit larceny.
• Clinton C. Allwood, 32, 16 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged May 13 with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 28, transient, Auburn, was picked up May 13 on a bench warrant and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary N. Wilson, 19, 127 Prospect St., B4, Auburn, was charged May 13 with criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
County
• Andrew J. Hulslander, 19, 952 Clark St. Ext., Groton, was charged May 10 with petit larceny.
State
• Bradley S. Leader, 50, Auburn, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
