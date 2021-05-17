Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 17, 2021

City

• Jessica M O'Connor, 30, 904 Route 31, Port Byron, was charged May 14 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 106 Washington St., Auburn, was charged May 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Shauna M. Oliver, 31, 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged May 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree conspiracy, possession of a dangerous drug/substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Julia M. Pascucci, 23, 77 Columbus St., Auburn, was charged May 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Michael J. Maunder, 28, 43 Grover St., Auburn, was charged May 15 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree robbery, false personation and resisting arrest.

• Marlon R. McLaughlin, 49, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, was charged May 16 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.