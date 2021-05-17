Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 17, 2021

City
• Jessica M O'Connor, 30, 904 Route 31, Port Byron, was charged May 14 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 106 Washington St., Auburn, was charged May 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Shauna M. Oliver, 31, 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged May 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree conspiracy, possession of a dangerous drug/substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
• Julia M. Pascucci, 23, 77 Columbus St., Auburn, was charged May 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Michael J. Maunder, 28, 43 Grover St., Auburn, was charged May 15 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree robbery, false personation and resisting arrest.
• Marlon R. McLaughlin, 49, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, was charged May 16 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Harland J. Barned, 19, 7523 Crabapple Drive, Montezuma, was charged May 17 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
County
• Samantha Kay Green, 21, 8159 Ford Road, Wolcott, was picked up May 14 on a bench warrant.
• Robert L. Cline, 45, 17 Seneca St., Seneca Falls, was charged May 14 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Larry W. Hoff, 32, 2360 Riester Road, Fleming, was charged May 15 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Scott Landon Kepler, 39, 12 Seminary Ave., was charged May 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Matthew Sloan Bobbett, 36, 7913 Weedsport Sennett Road, was charged May 15 with first-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Stephanie R. Ward, 50, Weedsport, was charged May 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Michael P. Jones, 49, Skaneateles, was charged May 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.