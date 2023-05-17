City

• Jennifer L. Lakota, 34, 14 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 14 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Christina S. Hassett, 43, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged May 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jerry T. Sadler, 47, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged May 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Sabrina L. White, 22, 110 Washington St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged May 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Darnell J. Wilson, 6 Parsons St., Auburn, was charged May 17 with second-degree criminal contempt and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Stephen M. Herrmann, 54, Sterling, was charged May 13 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Michael A. Bentz, 24, Seneca Falls, was charged May 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .081% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.