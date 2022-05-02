 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 2, 2022

City

• Michael Robert Ineich, 31, 40 Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged April 29 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Kira M. Monroe, 22, 96 Wall St., Auburn, was charged April 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Carols Jose Bahena, 32, 515 Hathorn Court, Elmira, was charged May 1 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Majel Dashaun Sheffield, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged May 1 with petit larceny.

• Melissa Marie Colon, 43, 6557 Mullen Drive, Aureilus, was charged May 1 with petit larceny.

County

• Stacee Suzanne Harvey, 35, 20 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged April 30 with fifth-degree criminal possessio of a stolen property.

State

• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 25, Elbridge, was charged April 30 with criminal obstruction of breath, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental adminstration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substnce and charged May 1 with second-degree assault.

• Christopher L. Dow, 57, Ithaca, was charged April 30 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
