City
• David E. King, 44, 7 Barber St., Auburn, was charged April 28 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Angelina S. Burgdoff, 27, 21 Lisa Lane, Moravia, was charged April 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Tara T. Waite, 32, 42 Church St., Apt. 306, Cortland, was charged May 1 with petit larceny.
County
• David R. Costley, 63, 1541 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, was charged April 29 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Mark D. Farmer, 38, 2605 Earl St., Weedsport, was charged April 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Allan M. Laury, 29, Auburn, was charged April 28 with petit larceny.
• Joshua A. Morgan, 28, Port Byron, was charged April 30 with third-degree criminal mischief.
• Rosetta D. Russell, 29, Rochester, was charged April 30 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Latisha L. Johnson, 46, Staten Island, was charged April 30 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.