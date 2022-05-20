Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 20, 2022

City

• Virginia M. Siganowich, 64, 2 Loop Road, Auburn, was charged May 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.

Nicholas L. Bryant, 36, 3347 Route 89, Savannah, was charged May 14 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

• Brett M. Tracy, 25, 20 Howard St., was charged May 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged May 15 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Stephanie R. Sweeting, 42, 3 Myrtle Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged May 16 with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Michele D. Blowers, 59, 105 Main St., Port Byron, was charged May 17 with petit larceny.

• Trentyn D. Jackson, 24, 67 Olympia Ave., Auburn, was charged March 17 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 22, 62 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 18 with petit larceny.

• Darryl M. Overstreet, 18, 44 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged May 19 with sexual misconduct, use of a child in a sexual performance, first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• James A. House, 41, 306 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 19 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

County

• Rashawn E. Wilborn, 32, 550 South Clinton St., Syracuse, was charged May 13 second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree assault.

• Brent C. Schoonmaker, 44, 200 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged May 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%.

• Albert N. Cox, 77, P.O. Box 331, Cato, was charged May 14 with resisting arrest.

• Bernardo Calvoumana, 40, 13 Court St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged May 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and refusal to take breath test.

• Sever Martinez-Pazos, 39, 10312 Aldrich Road, Conquest, was charged May 18 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and refusal to take breath test.

• Albert M. Weber, 75, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged May 19 with endangering the welfare of a child.

State

• Claude E. Zirbel, 44, Moravia, was charged May 17 with criminal obstruction of breath and criminal mischief.

• Michael L. Puebla, 38, Port Byron, was charged May 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Claude E. Zirbel, 44, Moravia, was charged May 19 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

