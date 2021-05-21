Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 21, 2021

City
• Dustin M. Johnson, 27, 210 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 17 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Ronald P. McConnell, 54, 17 Perry St., Auburn, was picked up on bench warrant May 18.
• Karl A. Obed, 35, 15 Fort St., 3, Auburn, was charged May 17 with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Robert E. Randall, 24, 8694 Fields Hill Road, Wolcott, was charged May 17 with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.
• Monroe D. Scott, 41, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, 513, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 17 and charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated contempt, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
• Aaron J. Shuba, 21, 1173 State Route 5, Unit 807, Elbridge, was charged May 17 with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.
• Julie M. Metcalf, 47, 8 Morse Drive, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant May 18.
• Nery E. Arevalo, 25, 4250 Federal Drive, Batavia, was picked up on a bench warrant April 20.
• Nicole M. Sweeney, 33, 117 W. Orchard St., Frankfort, was charged May 19 with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Marc A. Wise, 30, 10340 Aldrich Road, Conquest, was picked up on a bench warrant May 19.
• Jodylee M. Courterier, 41, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 20.
• Russel J. Kreydatus, 24, 9 Bradley St., Auburn, was picked up on a sentence violation May 20.
County
• Stacy M. Coleman, 44, 53 Van Duyne Ave., Owasco, was charged May 18 with operation of a motor vehicle.
• Virginia May Siganowich, 63, 2 Loop Road, 2 Stryker Home, Auburn, was charged May 19 with criminal mischief.
• Stephanie M. Wright, 49, 39 Elizabeth St., 1, Auburn, was charged May 19 with driving while intoxicated while previous conviction in 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• Julie M. Metcalf, 47, Locke, was charged May 18 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 41, Auburn, was picked May 20 on second-degree criminal impersonation.