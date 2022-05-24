Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 24, 2022

City

• Christopher W. Wilson, 60, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged May 20 with dumping on city streets.

• Michael J. Horbal, 67, 60 Swift St., Auburn, was charged May 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%.

• Shawn A. Currier, 34, 104 Wall St., Auburn, was charged May 22 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Ulysses Martin, 34, 116 Mcallister Ave., Syracuse, was charged May 22 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a renting/leasing/lending a motor vehicle without an interlock device.

• Kevin J. Larrabee, 39, 307 Kings Road, Fulton, was charged May 22 with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

• Scott J. Carr, 48, 17 Canoga St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged May 22 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

• Russell J. Kreydatus, 25, 9 Bradley St., Auburn, was charged May 23 with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

County

• Hope L. Cristantiello, 58, 1919 W, Lake Road, Skaneateles, was charged with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Robert Lupini, 49, East Syracuse, was charged May 22 with two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Steven M. Rudick, 41, Auburn, was charged May 23 with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert J. Hepp Bush, 38, Port Byron, was charged May 23 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

