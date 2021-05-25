 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Kelly A. Churney, 42, 5971 South St. Road, Auburn, was charged May 22 with petit larceny.

• Sean N. Clegg, 38, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Lansing, was charged May 23 with petit larceny.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 39, 87 Warren Road, Ithaca, was charged May 21 with petit larceny.

• Tommie L. Martin Jr., 44, 168 Grecian Gardens Dr., Apt. B, Rochester, was charged May 24 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 23 with petit larceny.

• Mishalea R. Tallman, 32, 128 Cottage St., Lower, Auburn, was charged May 24 with imitation of a controlled substance first violation.

• Deanna N. Houghtaling, 35, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 24.

State

• Tina K. O'Neil, 45, Locke, was charged May 21 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger first offense, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Paul W. Heath, 49, Moravia, was charged May 21 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Eric M. Martin, 47, Skaneateles, was charged May 21 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Walter C. Banks, 41, Syracuse, was charged May 21 with petit larceny.

• Shane Q. King, 45, Maryville, was charged May 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Homer C. Russell, 23, Homer, was charged May 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Shahla R. Copani, 55, Syracuse, was charged May 23 with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News