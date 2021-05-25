Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2021

City
• Kelly A. Churney, 42, 5971 South St. Road, Auburn, was charged May 22 with petit larceny.
• Sean N. Clegg, 38, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Lansing, was charged May 23 with petit larceny.
• Nigell K. Johnson, 39, 87 Warren Road, Ithaca, was charged May 21 with petit larceny.
• Tommie L. Martin Jr., 44, 168 Grecian Gardens Dr., Apt. B, Rochester, was charged May 24 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 23 with petit larceny.
• Mishalea R. Tallman, 32, 128 Cottage St., Lower, Auburn, was charged May 24 with imitation of a controlled substance first violation.
• Deanna N. Houghtaling, 35, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 24.
State
• Tina K. O'Neil, 45, Locke, was charged May 21 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger first offense, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Paul W. Heath, 49, Moravia, was charged May 21 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Eric M. Martin, 47, Skaneateles, was charged May 21 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Walter C. Banks, 41, Syracuse, was charged May 21 with petit larceny.
• Shane Q. King, 45, Maryville, was charged May 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Homer C. Russell, 23, Homer, was charged May 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Shahla R. Copani, 55, Syracuse, was charged May 23 with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.