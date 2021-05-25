Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2021

• Paul W. Heath, 49, Moravia, was charged May 21 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Eric M. Martin, 47, Skaneateles, was charged May 21 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Walter C. Banks, 41, Syracuse, was charged May 21 with petit larceny.

• Shane Q. King, 45, Maryville, was charged May 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Homer C. Russell, 23, Homer, was charged May 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Shahla R. Copani, 55, Syracuse, was charged May 23 with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0