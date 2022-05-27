Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 27, 2022

City

• Zachary D. Wood, 31, 2186 Bergerstock Road, Scipio, was charged May 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Gabrielle A. Wood, 21, 26 Grove Ave., Auburn, was charged May 24 with second-degree rape.

• Shameek M. Copes, 28, 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 24 with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 22, 62 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 25 with petit larceny.

• Cinque D. Veasley, 24, 11 Madison Ave., Apt. Upstairs, Auburn, was charged May 25 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Darryl M. Overstreet, 18, 44 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged May 26 with use of a child in a sexual performance, first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Cinque D. Veasley, 24, 11 Madison Ave. Apt. Upstairs, was charged May 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Tracy B. Walters, 42, 14 S. Lewis St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft.

• Andrea N. Jordan, 39, 12 Park St., Union Springs, was charged May 24 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Robert A. Hawkey, 19, 2921 Ryan Road, Auburn, was charged May 26 with third-degree stalking.

• Christopher A. Francis, 35, 3594 Burtless Road, Scipio, was charged May 26 with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Ryan C. Sheehy, 33, Auburn, was charged May 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Majel D. Sheffield, 25, Auburn, was charged May 25 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Keri A. Miller, 27, Union Springs, was charged May 25 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

• Sean T. Oakes, 35, Auburn, was charged May 25 with second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Ricky A. Warner, 62, Union Springs, was charged May 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Joseph R. Latimeter, 36, Syracuse, was charged May 26 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0