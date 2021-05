Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 30, 2021

City

• Lawrence W. Stimpson, 31, 12 Fort St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 25.

• Jason R. Thurston, 50, 61 Washington St., Auburn, was charged May 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Malcolm J. Bryant Sr., 30, 15 Washington St., Auburn, was charged May 26 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Karina R. Corter, 27, 255 Grant Ave., 21, Auburn, was charged May 27 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Brittany L. Desmond, 26, 36 Seminary St., lower, Auburn, was charged May 26 with criminal mischief.

• Willie E. Love Jr., 57, 2 Loop Road, Stryker Homes, Apt. 701, Auburn, was charged May 27 with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael J. Demarco Jr., 42, 65 South St., Kings Court, Apt. 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 27.

• Aysean J. Hawkins, 19, 108 Tyler Court, Syracuse, was charged May 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breath and criminal mischief.