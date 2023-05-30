Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

City

• Frank D. Kellogg, 49, 193 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged May 26 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Marcus J. Sylvester, 28, 29 Grove Ave., Auburn, was charged May 27 with first-degree identity theft, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and second-degree forgery.

• Christina S. Hassett, 43, transient, Auburn, was charged May 27 with first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

• Shane E. Wilkinson, 45, 58 Clark St., was charged May 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Sonny L. Smith, 37, 65 South St., Auburn, was charged May 29 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Kyra M. Campbell-Royea, 21, 73 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged May 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Nichole M. Dunn, 33, Port Byron, was charged May 26 with second-degree assault and second-degree vehicular assault.

• Marlene A. Salas, 28, Brooklyn, was charged May 27 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Laura P. Shea, 41, Cortland, was charged May 28 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew G. Atwater, 31, Skaneateles, was charged May 28 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.