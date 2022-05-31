Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 31, 2022

Auburn

• Rashawn A. Logan, 24, 130 S. Fulton St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 27 with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, fifth-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

• Gregory J. Jordan, 39, 37 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged May 29 was second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Matthew J. Bell, 52, transient, Auburn, was charged May 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Wayne Lee Newton-Haw, 43, 36 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged May 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Stefan Paul Lepak, 34, 2 Schwartz Drive, Auburn, was charged May 30 with third-degree assault and aggravated family offense.

• Daniel James Jackson, 25, 171 Main St., Groton, was charged May 30 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

County

• Stephanie A. Sharpsteen, 30, 23 Abrio Drive, Moravia, was charged May 28 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Wesley Beaumont Brate, 34, 244 Grant Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 30 with third-degree burglarly.

State

• Jessie D. Wright, 24, Auburn, was charged May 28 with second-degree impersonation and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Rhea L. Chance, 36, Endicott, was charged May 28 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• David J. Rouse, 57, Auburn, was charged May 28 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Bridget A. Rodriguez, 34, Brooklyn, was charged May 29 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• William J. Merritt, 51, Auburn, was charged May 29 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Anthony K. Coleman, 32, Syracuse, was charged May 29 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years.

