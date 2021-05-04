Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 4, 2021

City
• Jeremy A. Capron, 25, 59 Virginia St., Apt. 2B, Waterloo, was charged April 30 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Riley F. Milton Jr., 35, transient, Auburn, was picked up April 30 on a bench warrant.
• Chad T. Reeves, 30, 191 Genesee St., Apt. 18, Auburn, was charged April 30 with violating condition of a sentence.
• Shayne L. Alfred, 34, 1 Orchard Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was picked up May 1 on a bench warrant.
• Lawrence F. Bright, 32, Cayuga County Jail, Sennett, was charged May 1 with misappropriation of property.
• Jose U. Leonescandon, 50, 110 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged May 1 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Chelsea M. Scheuer, 28, 261 Beach Road, Cleveland, was charged May 1 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and local law violation.
• Xavier J. Alford, 29, 124 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up May 3 on a bench warrant.
• Sean P. Dougherty, 47, 4 Boyle Ave., Auburn, was charged May 4 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Karen A. Gordon, 53, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, Apt. 120, Auburn, was charged May 3 with petit larceny.
• Brandon M. Peckham, 28, 94 Wall St., Auburn, was charged May 3 with assault.
County
• Wendy Caswell, 38, 89 Main St., Apt. 2F, Cortland, was charged May 1 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Michael P. Zirbel, 44, transient, was charged May 2 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
State
• Michael J. Chapman, 32, Auburn, was charged April 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Richard J. Smith, 71, Moravia, was charged April 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Michael R. Sierzenga, 28, Owasco, was charged May 1 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
• Mishalea R. Tallman, 32, Auburn, was charged May 3 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Clifford B. Morris, 52, Locke, was charged May 3 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Michael J. Ward, 57, Auburn, was charged May 3 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Keith H. Cary, 36, Fulton, was charged May 4 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.