Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 4, 2021

• Brandon M. Peckham, 28, 94 Wall St., Auburn, was charged May 3 with assault.

County

• Wendy Caswell, 38, 89 Main St., Apt. 2F, Cortland, was charged May 1 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Michael P. Zirbel, 44, transient, was charged May 2 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State

• Michael J. Chapman, 32, Auburn, was charged April 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Richard J. Smith, 71, Moravia, was charged April 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Michael R. Sierzenga, 28, Owasco, was charged May 1 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger.

• Mishalea R. Tallman, 32, Auburn, was charged May 3 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.