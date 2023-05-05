City

• Jeffrey W. Strachan, 47, 7 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged May 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.

• Jennifer L. Wilmot, 36, 38 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged May 2 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Robert J. Johnson, 31, 7 Arlington Ave., Auburn, was charged May 4 with third-degree menacing.

• Mark W. Shear, 36, 101 Quill Ave., was charged May 4 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Bryan M. Tucker, 38, 4088 Vanderscouw Road, Niles, was charged May 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jon A. Shufelt, 49, 1921 State Route 14, Geneva, was charged May 3 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Daniel P. Mitchell, 55, Madison, was charged May 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.