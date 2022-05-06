Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 6, 2022

City

• Gregory M. Long, 31, 42 South St., Auburn, was charged May 2 with second-degree assault.

• Bernard J. Snyder, 49, transient, Auburn, was charged May 2 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, 5597 Oakwood Road, Auburn, was charged May 3 with petit larceny.

• Kevin A. Tyler, 45, 77 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged May 4 with petit larceny.

• Rainna A. Genovas, was charged May 4 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Mattthew J. Kuhlmann, 32, 82 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged May 5 with first-degree operation of motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Charles V. Hunt, 46, 1576 Oak Hill Road, Tully, was charged May 5 with criminal mischief.

• Kira L. Ogonowski, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged May 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Rainna A. Genovas, 32, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged May 5 with first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

County

• Jeffrey A. Holdridge, 55, 2779 Smithler Road, Cato, was charged May 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Jafar J. Torkpour, 33, 11 4th Dr., Brutus, was charged May 3 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Lee. J. Wakefield, 29, 6 W. Cayuga St., Moravia village, was charged May 4 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Scott Hartle, 39, Elbridge, was charged May 3 with second-degree forgery.

• Joshua F. Perrault, 35, Cincinattus, New York, was charged May 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Andrew J. Hulslander, 20, Cortland, was charged May 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

