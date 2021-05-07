 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 7, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 7, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Kashiem L. Williams, 21, 1508 Whitesboro St., 33, Utica, was charged May 4 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• William P. DeLoge, 64, 509 Melone Village Apartments, Auburn, was charged May 5 with third-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

• Robert M. Nevidomsky, 56, 114 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 6.

• Erica T. Paoff, 23, 42 N. Fulton, Auburn, was charged May 6 with first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• David R. Braham, 36, 6150 Cemetery Lane, Cayuga, was charged May 4 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Christian A. Reynolds, 24, 1976 Route 38A, Moravia, was picked up on a bench warrant May 5.

• Larry R. Keysor, 68, 2798 Chase Road, Cato, was charged May 6 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm.

State

• Brandon R. Hastings, 33, Martville, was charged May 5 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal offense.

• Sarah G. Dicola, 26, Auburn, was charged May 5 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor Bottoms won't seek second term

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News