POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 9, 2022

  • Updated
City

• Rodney Oneal Brackett, 48, 257 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged May 7 with third-degree assault.

• Brett M. Tracy, 55, 90 Macfarland Road, Wappingers Falls, was charged May 7 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Dublas Anibal Hernandez, 26, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged May 8 with petit larceny.

• Joshua Lee Sylvester, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged May 8 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Gabrielle Ann Buchanan, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged May 8 with second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Damian Anthony Bulla, 23, 7327 North St. Road, Sennett, was charged May 8 with second-degree reckless endangerment.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
